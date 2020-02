PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) reports a net loss for the half year of $2.42 million, that’s 26 per cent increase from last year.



Sales revenue for its NovoSorb BTM the first half was up 129 per cent to $8.57 million.



However large increase in employee related expenses and corporate expenses saw the company's loss widen from last year.



The group did not declare an interim dividend.



Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 6 per cent lower at $2.84.