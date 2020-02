Employment company SEEK (ASX:SEK) announced its results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 showing NPAT of $75.6 million, a decline of 24 per cent from the prior corresponding period of $99 million.



Reported Revenue of $875.5 million a growth of 16 per cent.



EBITDA of $247.4 million, a rise of 4 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Seek cut its interim dividend from 24 cents a share, to 13 cents.



Share in SEEK (ASX:SEK) are trading 4.60 per cent lowe at $21.38.