Oil Search (ASX:OSH) report 8% fall in profit

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 25, 2020 10:50 AM

Last Movement
$6.015 -$0.123 -2.01%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 25/02/2020 12:43 PM

Oil Search (ASX:OSH) reports their NPAT has fallen 8 per cent to 312.4 million US dollars.

The fall is mainly due to a drop in global energy prices.

Total production for the company rose 11 per cent to 27.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

They declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, down from 8.5 cents it paid in 2018.

As announced on 1 October 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that Dr Keiran Wulff’s appointment as Managing Director is now effective.

Shares in Oil Search (ASX:OSH) are trading 4.23 per cent lower at $5.89.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.