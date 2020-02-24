Oil Search (ASX:OSH) report 8% fall in profit

Oil Search (ASX:OSH) reports their NPAT has fallen 8 per cent to 312.4 million US dollars.



The fall is mainly due to a drop in global energy prices.



Total production for the company rose 11 per cent to 27.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.



They declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, down from 8.5 cents it paid in 2018.



As announced on 1 October 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that Dr Keiran Wulff’s appointment as Managing Director is now effective.



Shares in Oil Search (ASX:OSH) are trading 4.23 per cent lower at $5.89.