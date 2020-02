Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) today announced an audited Loss after Tax of $4.0 million for the six months ended 31 December 2019.



Revenues for the half year were $107.3 million, down 9 per cent.



AGT’s international businesses saw competitive markets.



Revenues declined by 6 per cent in North America and by 8 per cent in Latin America.



International sales account for 82 per cent of the group total.



Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) closed 2.19 per cent lower at $0.67 yesterday.