Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) H1 profit up 4.9%

Travel company Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) report profit before tax of $32.9 million, an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to the prior half year.



Underlying earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Underlying EBITDA) of $48.0 million, an increase of $6.2 million that’s 14.8 per cent compared with the prior corresponding period.



The company are offering a fully franked interim dividend declared of 9.0 cents per share.



Shares in Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) trading 2.1 per cent lower at $4.15.

