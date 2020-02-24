Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) H1 profit up 4.9%

by Rachael Jones February 24, 2020 11:00 AM

$4.150 -$0.088 -2.06%
Last Updated: 24/02/2020 12:41 PM

Travel company Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) report profit before tax of $32.9 million, an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to the prior half year.

Underlying earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Underlying EBITDA) of $48.0 million, an increase of $6.2 million that’s 14.8 per cent compared with the prior corresponding period.

The company are offering a fully franked interim dividend declared of 9.0 cents per share.

Shares in Helloworld travel (ASX:HLO) trading 2.1 per cent lower at $4.15.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.