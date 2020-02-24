WPP AUNZ (ASX:WPP) reports $227.6m loss for the year

Creative transformation company WPP AUNZ (ASX:WPP) today announced its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2019 showing net loss for the year 1,231.2 per cent to $227.6 million.



Total net sales of $819.4 million, down 4.4 per cent with continuing business net sales at $712.5 million, down 2.6 per cent.



They successfully completed the sale of Kantar AUNZ for $158.7 million in December 2019 and Ogilvy NZ last August.



The total ordinary dividends relating to the 2019 year are 5.2 cents per share, in 2018 6.3 cents per share.



Shares in WPP AUNZ (ASX:WPP) trading 8.7 per cent higher at 63 cents.

