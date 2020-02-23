oOh! Media (ASX:OML) NPAT down 23% on prior year

oOh!media (ASX:OML) today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (FY19) showing underlying Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) $37.9 million down 23 per cent on prior year.



Revenue increased to $649.6 million, up 1 per cent on the prior year.



Chief Executive Officer Brendon Cook said while the media market was challenging in 2019, oOh! delivered revenue growth in line with the broader Out Of Home (OOH) market, maintained market share in both Australia/New Zealand and continued its successful integration of the Commute business.



Shares in oOh! Media (ASX:OML) are trading 2.7 per cent lower at $2.85.

