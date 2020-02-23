Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) increase dividend to 18.5 cents

by Rachael Jones February 24, 2020 09:00 AM

Lottery provider Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) report net profit after tax rose 14 per cent to $14.4 million and EBITDA rose 17 per cent to $22.9 million on the same corresponding period.

Total transaction value climbed 25 per cent to $185.3 million from the prior corresponding period while revenue rose 23 per cent to $37.6 million.

The company increased its interim dividend from 15 cents a share to 18.5 cents, that’s more than 20 per cent after a strong first-half.

Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) closed 3.28 per cent higher at $12.28 on Friday.
 

