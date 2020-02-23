nib Group (ASX:NHF) see 23% rise in H1 NPAT

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 24, 2020 09:00 AM

Last Movement
$4.975 -$0.361 -6.76%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 24/02/2020 12:42 PM

nib Group (ASX:NHF) today reported net profit after tax is at $57.1 million, down 23.1 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

All business segments grew membership and premium revenue in the six months to 31 December 2019 (1H20) lifting Group underlying revenue by 6.4 per cent to $1.3 billion compared to the corresponding period (1H19).

However, higher claims inflation across nib’s insurance businesses as well as timing in the receipt and payment of claims impacted nib’s “unpaid claims” reserves and resulted in a reported Group Underlying Operating Profit (UOP) of $83.2 million, a 27.2 per cent decline compared to 1H19.

nib Managing Director, Mark Fitzgibbon said the first half earnings result was disappointing even after allowing for the claims provisioning effect.

Shares in nib Group (ASX:NHF) closed 2.11 per cent higher at $5.33 on Friday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.