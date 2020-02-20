Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) update revenue and earnings on strong sales

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 21, 2020 08:30 AM

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) has updated their revenue and earnings guidance on stronger Hospital and Homecare sales.

The New Zealand company, whose products include face and nasal masks for treating obstructive sleep apnea, said it expects full-year net profit of 260 million New Zealand dollars to NZ$270 million ($165 million to $171 million).

Its previous forecast was NZ$255 million to NZ$265 million.

They’ve seen better-than-expected sales in their Homecare product group combined with continued strong growth in the Hospital product group.

This includes an increase in demand from China related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) closed -0.04 per cent lower at $23.93 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.