Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) update revenue and earnings on strong sales

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) has updated their revenue and earnings guidance on stronger Hospital and Homecare sales.



The New Zealand company, whose products include face and nasal masks for treating obstructive sleep apnea, said it expects full-year net profit of 260 million New Zealand dollars to NZ$270 million ($165 million to $171 million).



Its previous forecast was NZ$255 million to NZ$265 million.



They’ve seen better-than-expected sales in their Homecare product group combined with continued strong growth in the Hospital product group.



This includes an increase in demand from China related to the coronavirus outbreak.



Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) closed -0.04 per cent lower at $23.93 yesterday.

