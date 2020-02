Santos (ASX:STO) has delivered full-year underlying profit of $US719 billion ($1.08 billion), which was 1 per cent down on 2018 when it stood at $727 billion.



EBITDAX is up 14 per cent to $US2.46 billion from $3.68 billion.



The company's management declared a final dividend of US5 cents per share, down from US6.2 cents last year.



Santos held its sales volume guidance for 2020 unchanged at 99-107 mmboe.



Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $8.13.