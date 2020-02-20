Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) report EBITDA up 4%

Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) reported earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation EBITDA of $1.33 billion, up 4 per cent on the prior corresponding period (pcp).



Total traffic in January 2020 was 3.9 million passengers, down 0.6 per cent on the January 2019 result.



The bushfires and coronvirus hit performance in 2020, noting that mainland China origin and destination passengers accounted for 11.6 per cent of international passengers in 2019.



Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $8.30

