BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) net revenue was up 50.7%

by Rachael Jones February 20, 2020 11:00 AM

BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) today announced its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 showing net revenue was up 50.7 per cent to $271.2 million.

This includes $22.4 million from gain on sale of Banksmeadow.

Underlying EBITDA was up 67.9 per cent to $78.8 million; including property sales.

Statutory EPS was up 132 per cent from 2.5 cents to 5.8 cents.

The company remains on track to deliver FY20 Underlying EBITDA guidance of $159 million to $164 million.

Shares in BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $3.34.
  

