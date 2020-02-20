BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) net revenue was up 50.7%

BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) today announced its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 showing net revenue was up 50.7 per cent to $271.2 million.



This includes $22.4 million from gain on sale of Banksmeadow.



Underlying EBITDA was up 67.9 per cent to $78.8 million; including property sales.



Statutory EPS was up 132 per cent from 2.5 cents to 5.8 cents.



The company remains on track to deliver FY20 Underlying EBITDA guidance of $159 million to $164 million.



Shares in BINGO Industries (ASX:BIN) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $3.34.

