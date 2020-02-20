Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) see NPAT rise 1.4%

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) today reported its full year results for 2019, showing ongoing net profit after tax (NPAT) increased to $393.9 million up by 1.4 per cent.



They saw a 6.7 per cent rise in Group trading revenue for continuing operations for the year.



Ongoing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to $639.3 million, up by 0.8 per cent.



Australian Beverages achieved pleasing progress across multiple areas of the business with an improved EBIT growth trajectory.



The business achieved revenue growth for the first time in seven years.



Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) trading 2.1 per cent higher at $12.29.

