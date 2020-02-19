Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) declare a fully franked dividend 21.5 cents

The Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) today reported its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2019 and declared fully franked final dividend of 21.5 cents.



The specialist employee management services provider also reports that profit after tax, was up 4 per cent to $81.0 million and revenue by 3 per cent to $249.8 million.



Smartgroup’s Managing Director and CEO Deven Billimoria says “this result is particularly pleasing in the context of some industry headwinds.”



Shares in Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) closed 0.3 per cent lower yesterday at $6.72.

