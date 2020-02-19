EBOS (ASX:EBO) see significant increase in H1 earnings

EBOS (ASX:EBO) today announced strong growth in revenue and earnings for the first half of FY 2020 showing statutory NPAT at $81.7 million up 21.8 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Revenue $4.4 billion up 25.2 per cent and underlying EBITDA is up 13.4 per cent to $149.0 million.



EBOS Chief Executive Officer, John Cullity said: “Our strong results are reflective of the commencement of the Chemist Warehouse Group (CWG) pharmaceutical wholesale contract, together with strong performances from our Institutional Healthcare, Contract Logistics and TerryWhite Chemmart (TWC) Group businesses.



Shares in EBOS (ASX:EBO) closed 1.5 per cent lower at $22.40 yesterday.

