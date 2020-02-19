EBOS (ASX:EBO) see significant increase in H1 earnings

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 20, 2020 08:30 AM

EBOS (ASX:EBO) today announced strong growth in revenue and earnings for the first half of FY 2020 showing statutory NPAT at $81.7 million up 21.8 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Revenue $4.4 billion up 25.2 per cent and underlying EBITDA is up 13.4 per cent to $149.0 million.

EBOS Chief Executive Officer, John Cullity said: “Our strong results are reflective of the commencement of the Chemist Warehouse Group (CWG) pharmaceutical wholesale contract, together with strong performances from our Institutional Healthcare, Contract Logistics and TerryWhite Chemmart (TWC) Group businesses.

Shares in EBOS (ASX:EBO) closed 1.5 per cent lower at $22.40 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.