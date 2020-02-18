Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) see profit up, revenue down

Retail business Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) today announced its half year results showing gross sales of $322.9 million, up 16.4 per cent on prior year of $277.3 million.



Revenue of $219.5 million, was down 5.3 per cent on prior year when it stood at $231.8 million.



This is due largely to the growth of Kogan Marketplace in respect of which only the seller fees are recognised as Revenue.



NPAT grew 20.8 per cent to $8.9 million.



The company will pay a fully franked Interim dividend of 7.5 cents per Share, up 22.9 per cent on prior year of 6.1 cents per Share.



Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 2.33 per cent lower at $5.04.

