Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) see profit up, revenue down

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 18, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Movement
$4.980 -$0.196 -3.78%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 18/02/2020 3:59 PM

Retail business Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) today announced its half year results showing gross sales of $322.9 million, up 16.4 per cent on prior year of $277.3 million.

Revenue of $219.5 million, was down 5.3 per cent on prior year when it stood at $231.8 million.

This is due largely to the growth of Kogan Marketplace in respect of which only the seller fees are recognised as Revenue.

NPAT grew 20.8 per cent to $8.9 million.

The company will pay a fully franked Interim dividend of 7.5 cents per Share, up 22.9 per cent on prior year of 6.1 cents per Share.

Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are trading 2.33 per cent lower at $5.04.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.