Cochlear (ASX:COH) net profit increase of 23%

Hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear's (ASX:COH) reported net profit increased by 23 per cent to $157.7 million and includes $25.0 million in non-cash after-tax gains from the revaluation of innovation fund investments.



Reported sales revenue up 9 per cent to $777.6 million from the same corresponding period.



For FY20, Cochlear expects to deliver underlying net profit of $270-290 million, that’s a 2-9 per cent increase on underlying net profit for FY19.



The guidance outlook was reduced from $290-300 million on 11 February due to an expected impact from coronavirus.



Interim dividend to increase 3 per cent to $1.60 per share.



Shares in Cochlear's (ASX:COH) are trading 1.68 per cent lower at $230.62.

