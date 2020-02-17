Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) sees Aliza Knox step down from the board

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 18, 2020 08:25 AM

Last Movement
$3.690 -$0.095 -2.50%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 18/02/2020 10:27 AM

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) will say goodbye to Aliza Knox after she notified the board she will not stand for re-election at the Group's AGM.

This will instead focus on leading the newly-listed unicorn security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare, in Asia Pacific, and her international board portfolio.

The Chairman, Mr Brian Schwartz AM, said “She is a recognized leader in the technology and digital arena and has made a valuable contribution as a Director of the Group and as a member of the Human Resources Committee.

Aliza from San Francisco is former vice president of Twitter for Asia-Pacific.

Shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) closed 0.27 per cent higher at $3.78 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.