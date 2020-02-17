Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) sees Aliza Knox step down from the board

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) will say goodbye to Aliza Knox after she notified the board she will not stand for re-election at the Group's AGM.



This will instead focus on leading the newly-listed unicorn security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare, in Asia Pacific, and her international board portfolio.



The Chairman, Mr Brian Schwartz AM, said “She is a recognized leader in the technology and digital arena and has made a valuable contribution as a Director of the Group and as a member of the Human Resources Committee.



Aliza from San Francisco is former vice president of Twitter for Asia-Pacific.



Shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) closed 0.27 per cent higher at $3.78 yesterday.

