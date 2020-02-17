Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) record net profit up 17%

Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) has reported net profit is up 17 per cent to $93.4 million compared to the same corresponding period where it stood at $79.9 million.



EBITDA is $185.6 million with strong EBITDA margin of 50 per cent.



The half year interim dividend for FY2020 is 8 cents per share.



The Company has undertaken a period of significant capital investment towards the development of the Rosemont underground and new satellite deposits at DogbolterCoopers, Baneygo and Petra.



Shares in Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) are trading 4.66 per cent higher at $4.49.

