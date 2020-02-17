Ridley Corporation (ASX:RIC) appoint new CEO for Novacq

Ridley Corporation (ASX:RIC) has appointed Siddharth Jain to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Novacq™ and to advise of the completion of the land and feedmill acquisition in Thailand.



It’s a newly created role of Chief Executive Officer Novacq™ and Group Business Development Executive with a focus on accelerating the commercialisation of the Novacq™ franchise internationally.



Prior to this role he held senior executive roles in strategy and business development with Ingredion Singapore and Syngenta Crop Protection AG in Asia Pacific and Europe.



The announcement of Sid’s appointment coincides with the successful completion of the acquisition of approximately 50 hectares of land encompassing the existing Thailand Novacq™ production ponds and the remaining 51 per cent shareholding in the Pen Ngern feedmill for an outlay of $8.2 million.



Shares in Ridley Corporation (ASX:RIC) are trading 1 per cent lower at 99 cents.

