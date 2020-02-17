Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) NPAT up 84%

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) reports further strong growth in production, with an 84 per cent increase in its underlying net profit after tax in the six months to 31 December 2019.



The result, which included a one-month contribution from the Kalgoorlie Super Pit, was underpinned by production of 216,452oz, a rise of 22 per cent from the previous corresponding period.



This came on the back of a 45 per cent jump in sales revenue to $409.9 million and increased gold sales at an average sale price of $1,984/oz.



Shares in Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) are trading 2.2 per cent higher at $4.22.

