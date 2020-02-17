Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) NPAT up 84%

by Rachael Jones February 17, 2020

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) reports further strong growth in production, with an 84 per cent increase in its underlying net profit after tax in the six months to 31 December 2019.

The result, which included a one-month contribution from the Kalgoorlie Super Pit, was underpinned by production of 216,452oz, a rise of 22 per cent from the previous corresponding period.

This came on the back of a 45 per cent jump in sales revenue to $409.9 million and increased gold sales at an average sale price of $1,984/oz.

Shares in Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX:SAR) are trading 2.2 per cent higher at $4.22.
 

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.