Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) receives anti-trust clearance

Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) is pleased to announce that anti-trust clearance from the European Commission and foreign investment control clearance from the French Ministry of the Economy have now been obtained.



As all conditions have now been satisfied, completion of the APRR transaction is expected to occur by early March 2020.



The APRR transaction will see Atlas Arteria acquire a further 6.14 per cent indirect interest in APRR and ADELAC, implement the new shareholder agreements with co-investors in the APRR structure and terminate all remaining management agreements with the Macquarie Group.



