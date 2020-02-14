Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) settles Paramatta office tower

by Rachael Jones February 14, 2020 11:40 AM

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) says their subsidiary, Centuria Property Funds has settled Parramatta office tower for $105.3 million, following the completion of the closed-ended fund’s five-year term.

2-10 Wentworth Street, Parramatta was acquired in December 2014 for $45.1 million.

The sale reflects current strength across the commercial transaction markets and Centuria’s focus on proactive management.

During the hold period, 90 per cent of the asset’s leases were re-set and rent levels significantly increased with an average uplift of 34 per cent.

Shares in Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) are trading flat at $2.70.
 

