Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) increase dividend

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 14, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Movement
$3.600 -$0.156 -4.16%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 14/02/2020 3:27 PM

Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) has reported first half pro-forma sales of $186.4 million, with comparable sales up 1 per cent and total sales 8.1 per cent higher on the previous first half.

Comparable store sales growth of 1.0 per cent with underlying comparable store sales growth of 4.1 per cent.

To release a fully franked interim dividend of 4.1 cents per share up from the first half of financial year 2019 when it was 3.3 cents.

Shares in Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) are trading 11.3 per cent lower at $3.37.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.