Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) increase dividend

Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) has reported first half pro-forma sales of $186.4 million, with comparable sales up 1 per cent and total sales 8.1 per cent higher on the previous first half.



Comparable store sales growth of 1.0 per cent with underlying comparable store sales growth of 4.1 per cent.



To release a fully franked interim dividend of 4.1 cents per share up from the first half of financial year 2019 when it was 3.3 cents.



Shares in Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) are trading 11.3 per cent lower at $3.37.

