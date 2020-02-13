NetLinkz (ASX:NET) to provide remote office tech in Beijing for coronavirus

NetLinkz (ASX:NET) today announced Beijing iLinkAll Science and Technology Co. has been selected by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economic and Information Technology as an approved provider of Remote Office collaboration solutions.



This an initiative to fight the coronavirus and enable people in Beijing to work and receive information safely and securely.



Netlinkz owns 80 per cent of iLinkAll with an iSoftStone entity controlling 20 per cent.



The new equity raising of $4.5 million provides funding to support an anticipated escalation in sales by iLinkAll of its Virtual Secure Network (VSN) as a result of the Beijing Government’s selection.



Shares in NetLinkz (ASX:NET) are trading 12.3 per cent higher at 8 cents.



