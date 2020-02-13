Smartgroup Corporation (ASX:SIQ) appoint new CEO and CFO

Smartgroup Corporation (ASX:SIQ) has appointed Tim Looi as Managing Director and CEO to succeed Deven Billimoria will take effect at the end of this month.



Tim is the current Chief Financial Officer of the group.



Nigel Underwood will replace him in this role.



Anthony Dijanosic, Smartgroup’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will act as Chief Financial Officer in the period from 29 February 2020 to 3 April 2020.



Shares in Smartgroup Corporation (ASX:SIQ) closed 0.15 per cent higher at $6.90 yesterday.



