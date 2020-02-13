Regional Express’s (ASX:REX) Pel-Air awarded NSW Air Ambulance contract

by Rachael Jones February 14, 2020 08:30 AM

Regional Express (ASX:REX) report that New South Wales Ambulance and Pel-Air have entered into a contract to provide Fixed Wing Patient Transport Services to NSW Ambulance.

The contract has a 10-year operational phase beginning in January 2022.

Pel-Air was awarded a similar contract with Ambulance Victoria in December 2009, and this contract was extended last year until 2023.

Regional Express (Rex) is Australia’s largest independent regional airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 aircraft on some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia.

Shares in Regional Express (ASX:REX) closed flat at $1.08 yesterday.
 

