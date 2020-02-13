Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 1H20 Results Presentation

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Joint CEO, John McBain, presents the company's 1H20 results.
Highlights:
- $7.3bn Group AUM, 18% over HY20
- 4.50cps HY20 Distribution per security, 5.9% growth on HY19
- 8.10cps HY20 Operating Earnings per security, 24.6% growth on HY19
- 12.50cps Forecast FY20 Operating Earnings per security
- $1.0bn CNI market capitalisation
- Included in the S&P/ASX300 Index
- 86.0% 12 month total securityholder return (S&P/ASX300 index 23.8%; S&P/ASX300 AREIT accumulation index 19.6%; S&P/ASX200 AREIT accumulation index 19.4%)
- 73% HY20 Group recurring revenues
- $1.2bn HY20 Group acquisitions
For more information, view the presentation by Joint CEO John McBain.