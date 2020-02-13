Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 1H20 Results Presentation

Company Presentations

February 13, 2020 01:00 PM

Last Movement
$2.700 $0.133 5.16%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 13/02/2020 3:59 PM

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Joint CEO, John McBain, presents the company's 1H20 results.

Highlights:

  • $7.3bn Group AUM, 18% over HY20
  • 4.50cps HY20 Distribution per security, 5.9% growth on HY19
  • 8.10cps HY20 Operating Earnings per security, 24.6% growth on HY19
  • 12.50cps Forecast FY20 Operating Earnings per security
  • $1.0bn CNI market capitalisation
  • Included in the S&P/ASX300 Index
  • 86.0% 12 month total securityholder return (S&P/ASX300 index 23.8%; S&P/ASX300 AREIT accumulation index 19.6%; S&P/ASX200 AREIT accumulation index 19.4%)
  • 73% HY20 Group recurring revenues
  • $1.2bn HY20 Group acquisitions
 
For more information, view the presentation by Joint CEO John McBain.