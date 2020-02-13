Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 1H20 Results Presentation

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Joint CEO, John McBain, presents the company's 1H20 results.



Highlights:





$7.3bn Group AUM, 18% over HY20

4.50cps HY20 Distribution per security, 5.9% growth on HY19

8.10cps HY20 Operating Earnings per security, 24.6% growth on HY19

12.50cps Forecast FY20 Operating Earnings per security

$1.0bn CNI market capitalisation

Included in the S&P/ASX300 Index

86.0% 12 month total securityholder return (S&P/ASX300 index 23.8%; S&P/ASX300 AREIT accumulation index 19.6%; S&P/ASX200 AREIT accumulation index 19.4%)

73% HY20 Group recurring revenues

$1.2bn HY20 Group acquisitions

For more information, view the presentation by Joint CEO John McBain.