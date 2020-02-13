Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) see strong profit growth

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) released their results for the six months ending December 31, showing after tax profit of $12.051 million, an increase of $2.969 million up 32.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.



Revenue from contracts with customers for the 6 month period of the Company increased from $25.315 million to $29.288 million, an increase of 15.7 per cent.



Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 5 per cent higher at $28.67.

