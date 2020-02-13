Woodside (ASX:WPL) see profit fall 74.9%

Woodside (ASX:WPL) report profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members decreased 74.9 per cent to US$343 million compared to 2018 US$1.364 billion



Underlying NPAT was $1.063 billion prior to the deduction of a $720 million non-cash impairment for the Kitimat LNG assets in Western Canada.



The directors have declared a final dividend of US 55 cents per share (cps), bringing the full-year dividend to US 91 cps.



The dividend was based on the underlying NPAT of $1,063 million.



Shares in Woodside (ASX:WPL) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $33.94.

