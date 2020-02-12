Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) receive improved acquisition proposal

Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) has received a revised, conditional, nonbinding and indicative proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire all of the shares in Caltex by way of a scheme of arrangement at an indicative cash price of $35.25 cash per share.



The Revised Proposal permits Caltex to pay a special dividend to shareholders.



ATD has indicated that its revised price is its best and final price in the absence of a competing proposal.



Receipt of the Revised Proposal follows earlier approaches from ATD to acquire all of the shares in Caltex by way of a scheme of arrangement at indicative cash prices of $32.00 and $34.50 per share, which were rejected by the Caltex Board.



The Caltex Board is currently considering the Revised Proposal, but there is no certainty that it will result in a change of control transaction.



Shares in Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) last traded at $32.93.

