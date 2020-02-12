Telstra (ASX:TLS) see 7.6% fall in profit

Telstra (ASX:TLS) has reported a 7.6 per cent drop in first-half profit to $1.14 billion.



Underlying EBITDA declined 6.6 per cent.



Underlying EBITDA excluding the in-year nbn headwind increased by approximately $90 million, the first time this figure has grown since FY16.



Revenue slipped 2.8 per cent to $13.4 billion.



The results were in line with full-year company guidance.



They kept their half-year dividend at 8 cents per share.



Shares in Telstra (ASX:TLS) are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $3.88.

