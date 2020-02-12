AMP (ASX:AMP) announces board changes

AMP (ASX:AMP) has announced some changes to the board with Mike Wilkins AO retiring from the Board, and Michael Sammells being appointed as a Non-Executive Director.



Mike Wilkins, who has served on the AMP Limited Board since 2016 including as Interim Executive Chairman for a period in 2018, has taken the decision to step down given his increased professional responsibilities outside AMP.



He will remain as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of AMP Life until the completion of the sale of the business to Resolution Life, which is expected by 30 June 2020.



Michael Sammells will join the AMP Limited Board, effective 1 March 2020, and will be a member of the Risk, Audit and Remuneration Committees.



He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG).



Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) closed 4.59 per cent higher at $1.83 yesterday.

