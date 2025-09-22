Mineral Resources Launches $US700m Bond Offering

Company News

by Finance News Network September 22, 2025 01:28 PM


Mineral Resources, an iron ore and lithium miner carrying significant debt, has initiated its refinancing strategy with a global offering of $US700 million ($1.06 billion) in unsecured bonds. The company has been evaluating options to alleviate pressure on its balance sheet, which currently holds net debt of at least $5.35 billion.

Mineral Resources aims to refinance its existing $US700 million bond, which is due in May 2027, with a new bond issue maturing four years later. The miner has not specified whether the new issue will carry a higher interest rate than the 8.125 per cent coupon attached to the May 2027 bond. Mineral Resources is a diversified resources company with extensive operations in mining services, iron ore, lithium and energy.

The company also holds another $US2.35 billion in US debt across three tranches, with interest rates ranging from 8 per cent to 9.25 per cent and maturity dates spanning from 2027 to 2030. This refinancing effort comes after Mineral Resources reported a near-$900 million annual loss in August, prompting consideration of asset sales to improve its financial position. The company provides commodity production and services across multiple sites in Australia and internationally.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?