Gold Stocks Surge as Metal Nears Record

Australian gold stocks are experiencing significant gains as the price of gold approaches a new record high. Investors are responding positively to the bullish sentiment surrounding the precious metal, driving up share prices across the sector. Several major gold mining companies listed on the ASX are leading the charge, posting substantial increases in their stock values during the trading session.

Regis Resources has seen the most substantial increase, with its stock price jumping by 9.4 per cent. Following closely behind are Northern Star Resources and Perseus Mining, both experiencing gains of 7.4 per cent. Evolution Mining has also benefited from the positive market sentiment, with its shares climbing by 6.6 per cent. Investors are closely watching gold prices, anticipating a potential breakout to new all-time highs, which could further fuel the rally in gold mining stocks.

Regis Resources is an Australian gold producer with operations focused in Western Australia. Northern Star Resources is also a prominent Australian gold mining company, operating mines in both Australia and North America. These companies, along with others in the sector, are benefiting from the increased investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainty.