Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF Trading Pause Lifted

The Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF (ASX: MCGG) experienced a brief trading pause today. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the Responsible Entity for the Fund, confirmed the pause was initiated due to a technical issue affecting the dissemination of the indicative net asset value (iNAV) on the Fund’s website. The Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF aims to provide investors with concentrated exposure to a portfolio of global growth equities, actively managed by Munro Partners. GRES is the responsible entity of the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF.

The company released an announcement stating that the technical issue has been successfully resolved. Consequently, GRES has requested the lifting of the trading pause. According to the announcement, GRES is not aware of any impediment to the resumption of trading for MCGG.

Investors and market participants can now resume trading in MCGG shares. For further details regarding the Fund or this announcement, GRES has provided a contact email address: clientservice@gsfm.com.au. Bridget Grant, Company Secretary, signed the announcement on behalf of GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited.

GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited advises that the information provided is for informational purposes only and does not consider individual financial objectives or needs. Investors are encouraged to consult the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available on their website or by calling 1300 133 451 before making any investment decisions.