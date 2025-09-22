Gullewa Limited (ASX: GUL), which holds a 54% stake in Central Iron Ore Limited, has announced positive drilling results from Central Iron Ore’s British King Project in Western Australia. Gullewa Limited is an Australian company with investments in resource exploration and development. The announcement follows a press release by Central Iron Ore (CIO – TSX.V) regarding the completion of their 2025 Phase 1 RC drilling campaign.

The drilling program, consisting of 78 holes and totalling 10,264 metres, has returned multiple significant gold intercepts across the target area. Notable results include individual intercepts such as 1 metre at 22.20g/t of gold from 144 metres, 2 metres at 10.59g/t of gold from 126 metres, and 3 metres at 15.50g/t of gold from 103 metres. These results confirm the down-dip extension of gold mineralisation and the development of three distinct high-grade chutes.

Central Iron Ore is nearing completion of geohydrological investigations and has scheduled approximately 801 metres of diamond drilling, comprising eight drillholes, to commence in late October. This drilling is designed to support geotechnical studies aimed at further assessing and potentially advancing the British King Project towards mining. The British King Mineral Resource is currently being updated to incorporate the results from the recent drilling campaign.

The company’s 100% owned British King Mine area has a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 120,000 indicated tonnes at 5.1 g/t Au and 50,000 inferred tonnes at 2.9 g/t Au. The British King Extensions, 100% owned by the South Darlot Joint Venture in which the Company holds a 70% interest, contain an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 70,000 indicated tonnes at 3.4 g/t Au and 20,000 inferred tonnes at 4.3 g/t Au. The company’s website is www.centralironorelimited.com.