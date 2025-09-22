betr Entertainment Limited (ASX:BBT), an Australian media company focused on sports and entertainment, has announced that its off-market takeover offer for all shares in PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) that it does not already own is now unconditional. This follows shareholder approval for the issuance of offer consideration and a selective buy-back, as announced earlier today. Arnold Bloch Leibler, acting for betr, confirmed in a fifth supplementary bidder’s statement that all defeating conditions outlined in the replacement bidder’s statement have been removed.

According to the announcement, as of close of trade on 19 September 2025, betr held a relevant interest in 20.6% of PointsBet shares. With the offer now unconditional, acceptance instructions for an additional 6.52% of PointsBet shares held subject to the Acceptance Facility will convert into formal acceptances, boosting betr’s total holding to 27.12% of all PointsBet shares on issue.

The takeover offer is scheduled to close at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 25 September 2025. betr Entertainment has stated definitively that the offer will not be extended beyond this date. PointsBet shareholders who have questions about the offer are encouraged to contact the Offer Information Line.

The Fifth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement, which provides further details, has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and provided to the ASX and PointsBet. The statement has been approved by a unanimous resolution of the directors of betr.