Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF Trading Pause Lifted

The Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF (ASX: MAET) has announced the lifting of a trading pause that was briefly implemented today. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the responsible entity for the Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF, confirmed the resumption of trading. The Munro Global Growth Fund Complex ETF is an exchange-traded fund that aims to provide investors with access to a portfolio of global growth companies. It is managed by Munro Partners, a specialist global growth equities fund manager.

The trading pause was initiated due to a technical problem affecting the dissemination of the indicative net asset value (iNAV) on the Fund’s website. GRES promptly addressed the technical issue, and the iNAV is now being disseminated correctly.

GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited has requested that the trading pause be lifted, stating that it is not aware of any reason why the request should not be granted. Investors and market participants can now resume trading MAET on the ASX. For further details about the Fund or the announcement, individuals are encouraged to contact clientservice@gsfm.com.au.

GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited advises that this information is for informational purposes only and does not take into account individual investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Before making any investment decisions, prospective investors should carefully review the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available on the GSFM website or by calling 1300 133 451.