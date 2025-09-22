Saunders International Appoints Angelo De Angelis as New Managing Director and CEO

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) has announced the appointment of Mr. Angelo De Angelis as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. Saunders is a multidisciplinary Australian company providing engineering, construction and industrial asset services across the complete asset lifecycle. This follows the previously announced departure of Mr. Mark Benson, who will step down at the end of 2025 after a decade of service.

Mr. De Angelis, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, will commence his new role following a transition period. To ensure a smooth handover, Mr. Benson will remain as an Executive Director until 31 December 2025, and subsequently provide ongoing support to Mr. De Angelis for a further 12 months. Mr. De Angelis has been with Saunders since June 2021 and has played a key role in the company’s strategic transformation and pipeline development.

Mr. De Angelis’s remuneration package includes a total fixed remuneration of $600,000 per annum, inclusive of salary, superannuation and motor vehicle provisions. He is also eligible for short-term incentives of up to 55% of his fixed remuneration and long-term incentives of up to 40%, subject to performance hurdles. Mr. De Angelis currently holds 95,658 ordinary shares in SND, as well as performance rights and share options.

Chairman Mr. Nick Yates expressed his confidence in Mr. De Angelis’s leadership and thanked Mr. Benson for his outstanding contribution to the company. Mr. Benson also voiced his support for Mr. De Angelis, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping the company. Mr. De Angelis stated he was honoured to be appointed and looked forward to leading Saunders into its next phase of growth.