Savannah Goldfields on Track to Resume Gold Production

Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG) has announced it is making significant progress towards resuming gold production at its Georgetown Gold Processing Plant (GGPP), located approximately 480km southwest of Cairns, in Far North Queensland.

The company has received environmental authorisation to transport run of mine (ROM) stockpiles from Agate Creek to the GGPP for processing. Relocation of the approximately 7,000 tonnes of Agate Creek ROM stockpiles is scheduled to commence this month. Open pit mining operations at Agate Creek were suspended in early 2024, leaving gold mineralised ROM stockpiles on site.

Planned maintenance activities are currently underway at the GGPP, including statutory electrical checks, tailings pump replacement, and improvements to the elution circuit and carbon regeneration facility. The company anticipates completion of these works in October, enabling the commencement of processing activities and gold production. A crushing contractor has been selected and is mobilising to the site next week.

“We are pleased with the progress being made towards resumption of gold production,” said Savannah Goldfields CEO Brad Sampson. Recruitment of plant operators for the October restart is also in progress. The company awaits approval for amendments to existing Environmental Authorities required to resume open pit mining operations at Agate Creek.