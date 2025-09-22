Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF Trading Resumes After Brief Pause

The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF (ASX: MCCL) experienced a brief trading pause today due to a technical issue. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), the responsible entity for the fund, confirmed that the pause was a result of a problem with the dissemination of the indicative net asset value (iNAV) on the fund’s website. The Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio of companies that are aligned with climate change solutions. GRES acts as the responsible entity, managing the fund on behalf of investors.

The technical issue affecting the iNAV dissemination has now been resolved, according to GRES. Following the resolution, GRES requested a lift of the trading pause, stating that they are not aware of any reason why the request should not be granted by the ASX. This signals a return to normal trading activity for the ETF.

GRES has affirmed that the information provided is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Investors seeking further details about the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund Active ETF or this announcement are encouraged to contact clientservice@gsfm.com.au. Prospective investors are advised to consider the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available on the GSFM website or by calling 1300 133 451 before making any investment decisions.