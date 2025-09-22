INOVIQ Limited (ASX: IIQ) has announced positive results from in vitro validation studies of its CAR-NK-exosome therapeutic candidate at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. INOVIQ is a leader in exosome technology advancing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics to transform cancer care. The study confirmed the potent anti-tumour activity of INOVIQ’s proprietary CAR-NK-exosomes in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) cells, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancer.

The in vitro efficacy of INOVIQ’s CAR-NK-exosomes, derived from human CAR-NK cells, was evaluated in cultured TNBC cells. Results showed rapid and sustained tumour cell killing in vitro, with over 90% of TNBC cells eliminated within 10 hours of treatment. In contrast, control groups showed minimal tumour cell death. These findings highlight the potent tumour-killing activity of INOVIQ’s CAR-NK-exosomes in targeting and destroying solid tumours.

Professor Phillip K Darcy, Co-leader of the Cancer Immunology program at the Peter Mac and an INOVIQ Medical and Scientific Advisory Board member, stated that his team has successfully validated the in vitro tumour-killing activity of INOVIQ’s CAR-NK-exosomes against TNBC cells. He added that CAR-exosomes represent a next-generation, cell-free therapeutic with potential safety and efficacy advantages over autologous cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumours.

According to CEO Dr Leearne Hinch, INOVIQ will now progress to in vivo studies to evaluate the efficacy of its CAR-NK-exosomes in animal models of TNBC. The company anticipates reporting results from these in vivo studies in Q4 CY2025. Successful completion of these initial preclinical studies will enable INOVIQ to advance the development of CAR-NK-exosome therapy to IND-enabling studies and further clinical development.