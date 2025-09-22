betr Entertainment Limited (ASX:BBT), an ASX-listed company in the entertainment sector, has announced that its off-market takeover offer to acquire all shares in PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) that it does not already own is now unconditional. This follows shareholder approval for the issuance of offer consideration to PointsBet shareholders and the selective buy-back, as announced earlier on 22 September 2025. Arnold Bloch Leibler, acting for betr Entertainment, confirmed the offer is free from all defeating conditions outlined in the Replacement Bidder’s Statement.

The company’s Fifth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement, dated 22 September 2025, has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and provided to both the ASX and PointsBet. As of close of trade on 19 September 2025, betr held a relevant interest in 20.6% of PointsBet shares. With the offer now unconditional, acceptance instructions for an additional 6.52% of PointsBet shares held under the Acceptance Facility will be formalised, bringing betr’s total holding to 27.12% of all PointsBet shares on issue.

betr Entertainment has confirmed the offer is scheduled to close at 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 25 September 2025, and will not be extended. PointsBet shareholders who have questions about the offer are encouraged to contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 660 198 (within Australia) or +61 02 9290 9693 (outside Australia) between 8:15 am and 5:30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday.

The Fifth Supplementary Bidder’s Statement has been approved by a unanimous resolution of the directors of betr Entertainment. Matthew Tripp, Executive Chairman, signed the statement on behalf of the company.