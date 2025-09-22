Arena REIT Announces Quarterly Distribution of 4.8125 Cents Per Security

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) today announced a distribution of 4.8125 cents per stapled security for the quarter ending 30 September 2025. Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns, and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Their current portfolio is leased to a diversified tenant base in the early learning and healthcare sectors. The distribution is in line with the FY26 distribution guidance that was announced to the ASX on 13 August 2025.

Arena REIT’s Dividend and Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate for this distribution. Securityholders participating in the DRP will be issued new securities priced at a 1.5% discount to the 10-day volume-weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period.

The key dates for the distribution are as follows: the ex-distribution date is Monday, 29 September 2025, and the record date is Tuesday, 30 September 2025. The last day to elect or change DRP participation is Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The DRP Pricing Period will run from Thursday, 2 October, to Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The distribution payment date is scheduled for Thursday, 6 November 2025.

Securityholders can elect to participate in the DRP by completing an application via InvestorServe or requesting an application form by calling 1800 008 494 or emailing info@arena.com.au. The announcement was authorised for release by Gareth Winter, Company Secretary.