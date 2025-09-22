Starpharma Inks Major Deal with Genentech

Starpharma (SPL) has announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to develop novel cancer therapies. The Australian biotech company said the agreement holds a potential value exceeding US$0.5 billion in milestone payments and tiered royalties. Starpharma specialises in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications. The company’s lead products are based on its proprietary dendrimer technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Starpharma will receive an upfront payment of US$5.5 million (A$8.3 million). In addition to the initial payment, Starpharma is eligible to receive up to US$564 million upon achieving specific development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

The collaboration aims to leverage Starpharma’s technology with Genentech’s expertise in cancer therapeutics. Starpharma’s dendrimer technology has the potential to improve the delivery and efficacy of cancer treatments, potentially leading to better outcomes for patients. Further details regarding the specific cancer therapies targeted under the agreement were not disclosed.