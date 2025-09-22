EBR Systems Secures Final CMS Approval for WiSE® CRT System Reimbursement

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR), a company focused on developing wireless endocardial cardiac pacing devices for heart failure, announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted approval for Transitional Pass-Through (TPT) reimbursement for the company’s WiSE® CRT System. EBR Systems’ patented Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology eliminates the need for cardiac pacing leads. The approval is set to take effect on October 1, 2025.

The TPT status will provide U.S. hospitals with incremental Medicare reimbursement when treating patients in an outpatient setting using the WiSE CRT System. The TPT code, C1740, is detailed in the October 2025 update of the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System, available on the CMS website. This reimbursement program aims to support the adoption of innovative medical technologies that offer substantial clinical improvements but whose costs are not yet fully reflected in standard Medicare payment rates.

John McCutcheon, President and CEO of EBR Systems, expressed his satisfaction with the CMS approval. He stated that alongside the previously approved New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) reimbursement for inpatients, hospitals will now have comprehensive reimbursement coverage to facilitate the adoption of the WiSE system across the United States. This milestone, according to McCutcheon, is a significant step in expanding patient access to this advanced therapy and enhances the commercial viability of their technology.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Routine Disclosure Committee, a Committee of the Board.