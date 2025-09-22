Thrive Tribe Technologies Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $618,736

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited (ASX:1TT), a company focused on developing technology solutions for community engagement and social impact, has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to eligible existing shareholders. The offer aims to raise up to A$618,736 before expenses, with the proceeds intended to fund the costs of the offer and provide working capital for the company. The offer is detailed in an offer booklet available on the ASX and the company’s website.

The entitlement offer allows eligible shareholders to apply for one new fully paid ordinary share for every two existing shares held as of 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 30 September 2025 (Record Date). The offer price is $0.003 per new share. It is anticipated that up to 206,245,471 new shares may be issued. The offer price represents a 14.3% discount to the closing price of shares on 19 September 2025, which was $0.0035.

The offer is open to Thrive Tribe Technologies shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia as of the Record Date. The offer includes a top-up facility, allowing eligible shareholders to apply for additional new shares beyond their entitlements, to the extent that there are shares not taken up by other eligible shareholders. New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares and are expected to be quoted on the ASX.

The key dates for the offer include the Record Date on 25 September 2025, the offer opening on 30 September 2025, and the offer closing on 9 October 2025. Allotment of new shares is scheduled for 16 October 2025, with normal trading expected to commence on 17 October 2025. The company reserves the right to amend the timetable, subject to applicable laws and listing rules.