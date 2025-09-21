Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), owned by BlackRock, has engaged in discussions with BHP regarding the potential acquisition of some of its extensive infrastructure assets. These assets encompass a variety of essential components that support BHP’s mining operations, including ports, railway lines, and desalination plants located both in Australia and internationally, as the mining giant looks to streamline its operations. BHP is a leading global resources company that extracts and processes minerals, oil, and gas. The company’s primary activities involve mining and processing resources like iron ore, copper, and coal.

GIP dealmakers have reportedly approached BHP in recent months to negotiate the carve-out of specific infrastructure assets. These assets include Queensland’s Hay Point Coal Terminal, the 426-kilometre Mount Newman Railway in Western Australia which services its Pilbara iron ore operations, and desalination plants at its Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile. The potential acquisition targets reflect the breadth of BHP’s infrastructure network, which is integral to its global mining operations.

In addition to the major assets, BHP also possesses a range of supporting infrastructure connected to its various mine sites. These include worker accommodation, road networks, and even small airports. The talks between GIP and BHP represent a significant potential shift in ownership for these critical infrastructure components, aligning with a broader trend of mining companies focusing on core operations and divesting non-core assets.